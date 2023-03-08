Computer-assisting devices are getting to be the norm. When my wife asked me if I wanted to get one, I told her that if a machine could look up information when a person asked for it, it could also listen in on private conversations. She considered that and agreed with me, so we have never joined in on this new technology craze.

That doesn’t mean we haven’t experienced it. My sister purchased an Amazon Alexa for my mother. My mother was leery of it at first. If she was talking to herself and asked herself a question to consider, the little device would answer her. It would scare her when it spoke and she wasn’t expecting it. But living alone, it wasn’t long before it became her companion.

