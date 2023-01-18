We have had an unusually cold fall, and it reminded me of the year my wife, Donna, and I got engaged. We met one summer at a small college in Idaho that we attended. I lived close by, but Donna was from California. We dated through the fall and got engaged before Christmas, planning a spring wedding.

I had gone down to meet her family at Thanksgiving, so I chose to stay in Idaho for the Christmas break and try to earn money to pay for her ring, our wedding, and the honeymoon. I found a job at a large, local dairy that milked cows on two eight-hour shifts.

