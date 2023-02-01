I often develop a cough this time of the year. I have ever since I had a run-in with a pack of coyotes when I was trying to save a cow and her calf. I had to carry the calf and run, and we barely survived. The cold at around thirty degrees below zero froze and dried my lungs, and I have had problems ever since.

I have tried just about every kind of cough syrup that has been made. They don’t seem to ever get rid of the cough; they only reduce the symptoms. But that is better than nothing.

