Mom and I had a discussion about her government COVID check. It was fourteen-hundred dollars. She had tried to send it back to teach the government to be more fiscally responsible, but people thought she was crazy. That was when I suggested she use it to help people.

I thought little about it after that, but a week or two later, she brought it up again. “Do you want to know what I did with the money from the government check?” she asked.

