Students often ask interesting questions. Many of these occur at the end of the semester as the grades are approaching finalization. Maybe some of the strangeness of their questions come from the added stress of wrapping up everything. But I thought I’d include a few of the questions.
1. Professor Howard, would you mind explaining something? We have had two tests, and I don’t think they are weighted the same. I got 70% on the first one and was very pleased. I have never done that well at math. When the second test came, I decided that I wouldn’t worry about taking it since I had done so well on the first one. But now my test average shows as 35%. I think the passing test must not be weighted as much because the non-passing test made my grade so I am failing. Why would my failing test be counted more than my passing test?
My answer: All the tests are weighted equally. If you take the average of seventy and zero, it is thirty-five. You need to take all tests and not skip one.
2. Hi Professor Howard. I have a question for you. Is the final a test? You said one test would be dropped, so I didn’t worry about taking the unit three exam. But my grade has fallen to failing, and the only places I see a problem are the zero in test three and the one in the final.
My answer: Yes, the final is a test. You should note that I said I drop one of the four tests. I put the zero in the final so you could see your actual grade all semester. Some people who have done well on the other three don’t take it, but it looks like you will need to. By the way, it closes tomorrow.
3. (This is from one of my computer science students.) Professor Howard, I have a question that is driving me crazy. I have a friend that thinks the world is all about Apple products. His dad has an old iMac he still uses. My friend has had every version of iPod that Apple has made. His dad gave him an iBook when we were both young. He, of course, has an iPhone and an iPad. He calls his watch an iWatch, even though I don’t think that is what it is really called. But recently, he has talked about Safari this and Safari that until I finally asked what Safari was. Well, it is the name of the Apple browser. He acted like I was really naive for not knowing that. But my question is, seriously, what is the deal with their naming scheme if they only follow it half the time? The obvious choice for the browser would be iBrowse, and then a person would know for sure what it was.
My Answer: Maybe they were afraid people would mistake it for eye browse.
4. (From one of my English majors.) Dear Professor Howard, I write you now because, after three hours of cognitive thought, the calculations to my 4F Math Problems have yet to solidify in my gelatinous mind. My desperate hope is for a planned, or even chance, meeting with you, where I could bask in the aura of your infinite wisdom to cure me of my mathematical frailties. If it is conceivably possible that we could meet tomorrow (Friday) at your office (or another place of your choosing), I would greatly appreciate your sacrifice. However, if you do not wish to plan to meet with me... I beg that you might tell me of your general whereabouts, in the which I hope I might randomly run into you. If you do not wish to be found, you can either not clue me in to your whereabouts or simply choose to be elsewhere. As a result, I will be saddened but will inevitably get over it. Thank you for the precious commodity of time you used to read this email.