We live in the region of the path of totality for the solar eclipse. Everyone in the area talked much of the year about ideas of how to use it to make money. We thought about it as well. We desperately need a new harp for our daughter since the one we have is starting to crack. A new harp is tens of thousands of dollars. We have a nice property with a pond, a pedal boat, canoes, and other fun things. We considered opening up our land for camping to earn some money to put toward the harp.

But as time went on, my feelings began to change. I didn’t have a problem with having people on our land, but it was the concern I felt as I watched what was happening in our valley. Some hotels raised prices as high as ten times the standard rate. Many people who opened their land for parking and camping were also charging astronomical prices. A friend said he decided to rent the bedrooms in his house and wanted to be reasonable, but the price he charged was far beyond anything I could afford.

