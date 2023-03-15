The weather around here has been horrible. A considerable amount of snow fell on Saturday. I got on our ATV and shoved snow all over the place. I’m thankful for the ATV and grateful to those who used to help me before I got it. So I try to go around my neighborhood and help others.

We thought the worst of the storm was behind us, but Saturday night, the wind kicked up, coming out of the north, bringing with it twenty-below-zero temperatures. The wind filled the roads and driveways with snow drifts, and the cold froze the snow into solid blocks. Some neighbors of ours came back from a tropical vacation and could not drive into their house. They had to leave their car on the road and walk the last fifty yards, and they were still wearing sandals and shorts.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.