My wife, Donna, and I went to a restaurant. A couple came in, and we started visiting with them. We learned the husband’s name was Brian, and his wife’s name was Sarah. Donna asked them how they met.

Brian laughed. “When I went off to college, I struggled with getting dates. Finally, I asked my mother what I needed to do to find a girl who would marry me. She suggested I learn to play the piano and learn to dance. So, the next semester, the first thing I did was sign up for a piano class. The next thing I did was sign up for a dance class. I thought I had it made because both were full of girls. In fact, I was the only boy in the piano class.”

