I finished passing my students back their graded linear algebra exams.
“Check the tests over,” I told them. “Make sure the points I gave you add up to the score listed. Let me know if you have any questions or if there’s anything you disagree with.”
David raised his hand. “You really want us to talk to you about our tests?”
“Yes,” I replied. “If you want to. I finished grading these at about midnight last night, and with forty of you, I was quite brain dead when I finished. I might have made mistakes.”
“What if we find some grading we disagree with?” he asked.
“Then you should definitely come talk to me about it. If you can show me something I missed, or if you can make a case for how you understood the problem differently from what I thought, then I may give you some more points. I may also disagree with you, but even if I do, I feel it is your right to visit with me about it.”
David seemed surprised by this, and he stood off to the side as three students formed in a line to visit with me after class. The first student showed that I had added the points wrong. He received one more point. The second student pointed out a problem where his work continued onto the back of a page, which I hadn’t seen when I graded it. He earned two more points. The third thought some work was correct, but it wasn’t, so his grade didn’t change.
David waited patiently until all of the others were done, and then he approached me.
“You actually did mean we could talk to you if we had problems with the test, didn’t you?”
“Of course,” I replied. “Why does that surprise you?”
“My math teacher in high school wouldn’t let us talk about the test or ask questions or anything, even after it was all graded.”
“I feel a test is a good way to learn,” I replied. “People often learn more from their mistakes than from their successes.”
“My high school teacher didn’t believe that,” David said. “We were hardly allowed to breathe while taking a test. One day our teacher passed out the test we were taking and set them upside down on our desks. We weren’t allowed to say anything from the minute he started passing them out. We all sat there quietly until everyone had one. Then, at the given signal, we turned our tests over.
“After we turned our tests over, I looked at mine and then raised my hand. The teacher yelled at me. ‘David, what did I tell you? I told you that you were not to speak or raise your hand from the minute I started passing out the test, didn’t I?’ He continued to yell at me for about five minutes, and when I tried to say something, he just got madder and yelled louder.
“Finally, he yelled, ‘Just do your test, and we will talk afterward!’ So that’s what I did.”
“What was your question?” I asked.
“That’s the fun part,” David replied. “It wasn’t a question. It was a statement. When everyone had completed their tests, and our teacher had gathered them, he turned to me and angrily asked, ‘So, David, what was so important that made you think you didn’t have to follow a few simple rules?’”
David grinned as he finished the story. “I told him, ‘The test you put on my desk was the answer key.’”