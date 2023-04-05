As I start my classes each semester, I like the students to introduce themselves. I always have them tell where they are from, their major, and something interesting about them. Most students say simple things. For example, I had one girl who said she likes to collect unusual socks, especially Christmas ones. Others tell of a unique talent or some sport they like to play. But sometimes a student shares an experience that is quite memorable.

One day, a young man, John, told us his interesting thing. He said that he had been to South America and had seen so many homeless people. It really touched his heart.

