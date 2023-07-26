Anna couldn’t believe what she was hearing. “Mom, you aren’t seriously thinking about becoming the high school counselor, are you?”

Anna’s mom nodded. “Look, Anna, I’ll still be home when you get out of school. But you and all your brothers and sisters are now school-age. I’ve stayed home all these years taking care of all of you while you were preschoolers. I feel I can work now. Besides, we can use the money.”

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.