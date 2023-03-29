We live a couple of miles from the river and a couple of miles in the other direction from land run by the Bureau of Land Management. Between the two, the deer and antelope roam. Well, not so much the antelope, but lots of moose. Our place is a favorite stopover for moose who like to help us harvest our apples. I don’t mind too much since we usually have extra to share. But sometimes, they decide it is all theirs and don’t want to share with us. That is kind of what happened this week.

On Friday, I needed to be at work early. I had an annual interview with my supervisor, and I had a few final things to prepare. But when I came out to drive to work, there was a moose sleeping under the pine tree by the driver’s side of my pickup.

