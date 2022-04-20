I am no connoisseur of style. I’m the first to admit that. I realized as much a year or so ago when a student told me my shirt was “so in” and wanted to know where I bought it. I realized it was a shirt my mother had purchased for me in the 1970s. But the realization of how lacking I am in understanding elements of style hit its high point many years ago.
I have taught at a religious university for almost thirty years. One important part of the commitment students sign is to abide by a dress code, which is a slightly higher standard than most schools have. As faculty members, one of our jobs is to remind the students when they start to move away from that standard.
Thirty years ago, just before school began each semester, the student body officers would help those of us who were style-deficient. Some would dress in appropriate clothing and some in inappropriate to help us understand what the new styles were and what was allowed and what was not. As a new, young faculty member, I always relied heavily on these demonstrations. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have had the faintest idea what things like culottes were. (For those of you who are like me and don’t know, a culotte is a skirt, split like pants.)
As the years went by, the student body officers decided we didn’t need to have a demonstration every semester. They cut the demonstrations down to only the fall of the year, with updates sent to us through our department chairman. But then came the electronic age, and administrators decided that instead of having demonstrations, they would just send out an email we could share with our classes.
I will never forget the first one. I was working in my office, finishing up a few last-minute preparations for my class. My email beeped, and the message subject showed it was from the standards office regarding the dress code. I opened it, and in big letters it said, “Read this to your classes.”
I quickly printed it off, stuck it with my other material, and returned to my work. I should have read it, but I didn’t. I finished preparations for my class just in time. After class had started, I informed my students about the email I had received and read it to them.
“With summer coming, we at the Honor Office would like to remind students of the proper dress code for footwear. Though sandals that buckle around the back of the foot are allowed, flip-flops are not proper dress and are not allowed.”
I paused. I had never heard of a flip-flop before except in reference to politicians changing their positions on issues. Reading it concerning clothing was like reading a foreign language. I scanned the note a couple of times to make sure I had read it correctly. Once I was positive I had, I looked up at the class, who seemed to be waiting expectantly for me to continue.
“What in the world is a flip-flop?” I asked.
A girl in the front row held up her foot. “Professor Howard, this is a flip-flop. I didn’t know they were against the dress code. I won’t wear them anymore.”
I looked at what she was wearing and said, “That’s a flip-flop? When I was young, we called those things thongs.”
The girls blushed and said, “That’s not what a thong is anymore.”
I learned some important things from my mistakes that day. I learned that if I don’t know what something is, I don’t ask. I now know what a thong is, and it would probably be better if I didn’t. It would at least have been better if I hadn’t asked the class what one was.
I learned to read emails before I take them to class. And I also learned that if I don’t know what something is, I ask my female colleagues, who kindly explain it to me.
But the biggest thing I learned was that I am the king of all style-deficient people.