My daughter Heather had a bad day. In fact, the whole week hadn’t been that good. She had started school, and there was a mix-up in her classes. By the time she had that straightened out, a few days of class had already gone by. She then had to catch up, and there was the challenge of friends and everything else that goes with school starting.

She works at McDonald’s, and, to top off her bad week, she had to work Friday and Saturday shifts. She worked the late shift Friday night until ten o’clock, and then she had to be back by six o’clock in the morning. By the time I picked her up from work on Friday, she was exhausted. She had purchased some food so she could eat on the way home and go right to bed. After she finished eating, she drowsed in the car the rest of the way.

