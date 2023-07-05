Merrill hadn’t been back to the army camp long before everyone was summoned to line up for roll call. He had just been heading to the restroom when the call came, but he rushed to his place in line, hoping roll call would be quick.

But quick was not what the commander had in mind. They had just finished basic training the week before and had been given a day of leave. It wasn’t enough time to go home, but everyone could go to town and enjoy some things they had missed. But now that they were back, having just returned, few looked sharp and ready for inspection.

