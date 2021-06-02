Gary and Richard were neighbors and best friends. It also happened that each of them had had his first child born simultaneously, and both children were girls. So when those girls approached dating age, it was natural for the two men to compare notes as to how they would handle the situation.
“At least the first time each boy comes to pick up my daughter, I plan to make sure that I will be cleaning my shotgun so he knows I mean business,” Richard said.
“I considered that,” Gary said, “but it’s so old-fashioned. I think I’ve come up with a better, more modern approach.”
“What’s that?” Richard asked.
“I’m going to make the boy put down a deposit. If he brings my daughter home safe, sound, and on time, he will get his deposit back. If he doesn’t, he loses it. In addition, if he lost his deposit and he wants to ask her out again, the deposit will double the next time.”
Richard thought Gary’s approach was interesting, but he said he would stick with cleaning his shotgun.
The girls started dating, and each father carried out his plan. Richard’s shotgun convinced the boys to be considerate of his daughter. On the other hand, Gary started the first deposit at one hundred dollars. This kept most boys in line. However, one or two ended up losing their deposit when they didn’t get her home at the proper hour. These boys never asked her out again since they decided two hundred dollars was too high.
Gary’s daughter, Sally, didn’t like it. She felt it was controlling and demeaning. But Gary thought it was good. If the boy didn’t plan to get her home on time, he shouldn’t ask her out. And if she wasn’t worth the deposit, Gary felt the boy didn’t value her enough to treat her well.
Time went on, and after high school Sally was still living at home while attending college, so her father kept the same rules in place. She met a young man named Carl. He was fond of Sally and asked her out. Carl put down the deposit, and when he brought Sally home on time, Gary offered the deposit back.
Carl laughed. “Just put it toward the next date.”
Things went well for quite a while, and then, one night, Carl brought Sally home almost half an hour late. Sally explained that they had a flat tire on the way home, but the reason didn’t matter. Gary kept the deposit. It took Carl a little while to get two hundred dollars, but soon he was dating Sally again. Just as before, he kept putting the deposit toward the next date.
Then came the day that Carl brought Sally home late again. Gary didn’t give the deposit back, and Sally complained.
“But, Dad, we were in the middle of a serious talk about marriage.”
Gary liked Carl, but he said a deal was a deal and still refused to return the deposit. “But what if I end up marrying her?” Carl asked. “Do I get all of my deposits back then?”
“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Gary said.
Carl came up with four hundred dollars and continued to date Sally. But that wasn’t the last time he ended up getting her home late. There were two more. Sally tried to talk her father out of the deposit each time but to no avail.
“If you are worth it to him, he will find a way,” Gary said.
It took Carl a while to come up with eight hundred dollars. When it came to the sixteen hundred dollars, Carl sold his motorcycle.
“Sally and I had better get married soon, or I’ll be broke,” he said.
Happily, it wasn’t too long before Sally and Carl were engaged. When the wedding day came, the young couple approached Gary about getting the deposits back. Gary smiled but shook his head.
“I thought about it, and I think it was a good lesson for you to learn.”
But then Carl said something that made Gary rethink his strategy and helped him also understand more how Sally felt about it.
Carl, with a smile, said, “And I have learned the lesson well. I told Sally we should start with a one hundred dollar deposit on each child when you want to take your grandchildren somewhere, with it doubling each time you get them home late.”
Gary gave the deposits back, and Sally’s sisters were spared their father’s “modern” dating controls.