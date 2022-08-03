My mother is now ninety-one years old, and her life of long work days is still ingrained in her. I grew up on a dairy farm, and at its peak, we were milking one hundred and twenty cows. The school tardy bell rang at eight-thirty in the morning, so we had to be up by around five o’clock to get the cows milked and fed in time.

My mother was up before we were to make breakfast, and now that she’s retired, she’s still often on the same schedule. A few times she’s decided she needed to talk to me early on a Saturday morning. I am often up before six in the morning, but on Saturday, I like to sleep until six-thirty. But now and then, Mom has called me at four o’clock.

Recommended for you