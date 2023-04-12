Dean was retiring, and he was looking forward to all the free time he would have. He had worked hard all of his life, providing a good living for his family, but now it would be his time. He was going fishing, camping, traveling, and would have the best raspberry patch in the world.

He started by sleeping in a little. That was nice, but he found he didn’t really sleep. When the time rolled around to when he was used to getting up, he was wide awake. He planned an extended vacation, but he and his wife, Marilyn, had only been gone three days when he was ready to head home.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.