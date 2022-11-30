The year was 1941. There was news of the carnage in Europe and Asia, and many were grateful America was not involved. The country faced the hardship of the Great Depression, and even though Arden’s little community wasn’t spared, everyone had shared food and other necessities. Though there were shortages, everyone had plenty to eat and a place to live.

Arden was a leader in the community, and he felt the need for a special Thanksgiving Day dinner. He and other community leaders organized it, but they wondered who the speaker should be. Someone suggested Ben. He was the scoutmaster and had been for many years. His love for the country and his gratitude for life were evident in how he lived and trained the boys.

