A year ago, I was asked to be part of a play about 9/11. Most of the characters in the play were above impact in the first tower that was hit. As the play progressed, the characters began to realize there was no way out. I played the part of a window washer caught outside in the smoke and debris from the exploding building.

The writer researched and found real people, though he changed the names, and he wrote the play based on their characters and how they likely would have responded to the situation. My character was a fun-loving guy, an immigrant, proud of his new country, and very patriotic. As the performances progressed, it was hard not to feel deeply what our characters probably felt realizing no one could rescue them, and they were going to die.

