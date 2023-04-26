I was in college, and though I was a good athlete, I was also shy and didn’t date much. It was hard for me to think of any reason a girl would want to go out with me.

One day, a girl from the church I attended called and asked to talk to me. Deanna was a beautiful girl, and everyone liked her. All of my roommates were sure they were madly in love with her. So, I couldn’t imagine why she would want to talk to me.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.