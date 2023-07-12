When I was going to graduate school in Logan, Utah, I was always looking for more work so I could have enough money for my small family. After classes each day, I took care of racehorses—feeding, cleaning their barns, and hauling hay. I enjoyed it, and when I wasn’t doing anything that might be dangerous, I would take my little girls with me. They enjoyed the horses and the obnoxious chicken named Fluff.

Because of my work with the horses, a neighbor called and asked if I would also like to feed the bulls at Select Sires on the weekends. The bulls were all used for a sperm bank, and almost every breed was represented. Each bull had a small outdoor pen connected to a stall inside the long barn. All the stalls were lined up on two sides of an aisle that ran down the center of the barn. I jumped at the chance for extra income and started immediately.

