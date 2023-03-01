Vince and Mary were excited to get married and start their life together. They were very much in love and had lots of dreams for their future. But as plans usually work out, reality set in with the hard work of college and trying to make ends meet, and their dreams seemed far away.

The semester had barely started when they sat down together to review their budget. Both of them were going to school, and both were working part-time jobs. But the money always ran out before the month did.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.