My daughter, Elliana, enjoys her junior high choir. She loves to sing, and her music teacher is fun. But as with most classes, there are lots of inside jokes. I’m not sure why giving her teacher high-heeled shoes is so funny, but I know it’s some class joke, and the uglier and higher the heel, the better.
In the weeks leading up to the next choir concert, Elliana looked for the oldest, ugliest, most outdated high-heeled shoes she could find. We checked the local thrift shop and even second-hand stores in other towns, but nothing was just right. The concert was drawing near, and neither Elliana nor her friends had found what they wanted. Just a day before the concert, we made one last trip to the store. She looked through the shoe section, but the right shoes weren’t there. There were some fairly stylish high heels. But they were too pretty, and the heel wasn’t tall enough for the joke.
Elliana was disappointed. But then we saw something that gave us an idea. A store clerk was taking some shoes off the shelves and putting others on. We asked him if there were any shoes that they threw away.
He nodded. “If the shoes on display are ugly or just don’t sell, we throw them out to make room for others.”
“Can we look at them?” I asked.
He shrugged. “I don’t see why not. I probably couldn’t just give them to you because my boss wouldn’t like it, but I could charge you the minimum price of a dollar.”
He showed us a big, fifty-gallon drum at the end of the shoe aisle, where he put the shoes until he hauled them to the dumpster. Elliana rummaged through the shoes. She was almost to the bottom of the barrel when she let out a delighted squeal. She pulled out a pair of pink, old-fashioned high heels. The heels were about six inches tall, and silver chains dangled across the toes. They were about the ugliest things I had ever seen.
She held them up. “Dad, what do you think?”
“I can’t believe anyone would wear them,” I said. “But since they’re at a second-hand store, someone must have. Beauty must be in the eye of the purchaser.”
We showed them to the clerk, and he looked at us like we were crazy. “I don’t think I can charge you the minimum price for those. How about a quarter?”
I nodded, and he marked twenty-five cents on a tag and put it on them. We took them to the checkout, and the girl there gave us a strange look.
“They’re for a joke,” Elliana said.
The girl smiled, we paid our quarter plus tax, and we were soon on our way with the perfect prank gift.
The next day was the concert. When it ended, Elliana and her friends invited the teacher to join them at the front of the stage. They handed him the gift bag with the shoes in it. When he pulled the shoes out and held them up, all the choir members laughed.
As people were leaving, a well-dressed lady came up and confronted Elliana. “And just what is so funny about those shoes?”
Laughing, Elliana said, “It’s just an inside joke about getting our teacher the ugliest shoes we can find with the most ridiculously high . . .”
Elliana stopped. The lady wasn’t smiling, and Elliana suddenly realized the lady was wearing a pair of shoes exactly like the ones they had given their teacher.
“What I mean,” Elliana said, faltering for words, “is they weren’t necessarily ugly for a woman, but they wouldn’t work for a man.”
The woman finally left in a huff, and Elliana breathed a sigh of relief. She may have stuck her foot in her mouth, but at least she hadn’t stuck her foot in those heels.