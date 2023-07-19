We have a cat named Marshmallow. I call her that because she is a light brown Siamese and looks like a lightly toasted marshmallow. Someone dropped her off at our house, and she was obviously used to being an indoor cat. But since my wife, Donna, is allergic to cats, that didn’t work for us.

Marshmallow stayed anyway and learned to live in the outdoor house we made for the cats. It is quite comfortable and protected from the weather, and she became used to it. But one thing she continued to struggle with was hunting.

