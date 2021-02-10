My roommate, John, drove the rest of us crazy. He was always burning something when he cooked, and most of the time he just cooked beans. In addition, his diet of beans made him a veritable methane volcano, continually spewing forth toxic gas.
Whether it was cooking, destroying the bathroom, or just generally messing up the apartment, he had a masterful talent akin to the god of chaos. But John had one big thing going for him that I definitely didn’t have. He was really good looking. Not that I thought he was, but the girls sure did. They swooned around him so much that it made a person sick, or, in my case, maybe a bit jealous, especially with Valentines’ Day coming up.
Valentines’ Day was on a Saturday, and that was the day of the girl’s preference dance. Since it wasn’t common for a girl to ask a guy out in those days, the preference dance was the one time they could show a guy that they really liked him by being the one to initiate the invite.
The campus population was fifty-six percent female, so statistically, every guy had a good chance. There were a few girls I liked, and I really hoped one of them would ask me. Of course, all nine of us guys in the apartment had similar hopes, so in mid-January we created an apartment pool as to who would be asked first, second, third, etc. No one except John put him first on the list, and no one except myself put me as last. Many of my roommates thought that since I was a varsity athlete, I would be asked first.
I, however, knew that wrestling didn’t draw a great crowd of female admirers, and I was rather shy. My forays into dating were quite limited. But what was humiliating to the rest of us was that John had six invites before any of the rest of us even had one. But, finally, everyone in our apartment had received one except me. I won the apartment pool for that, consisting of two gallons of ice cream, but that was little consolation as we approached the Monday before the dance and I still hadn’t been asked. John started to rub it in until my other roommates, understanding how I felt, threatened his life.
There was one girl, more than all of the others, I hoped to go out with. Her name was Bonnie, and she was the only girl in my Fortran programming class. She was beautiful with long dark hair and big brown eyes. There were more than fifty other guys in the class, but she happened to sit by me. I was the best programmer, and she liked to check her work against mine.
I decided I would ask her out, but I didn’t dare ask her for Saturday, sure she would have already asked someone to preference. I thought maybe I would ask her to a movie for a different day. On that Monday I mustered all of my courage as I went to class.
Just before class started, I turned to her and said, “Uh, Bonnie, I was wondering if you . . .” I didn’t get a chance to finish asking because just then the teacher slammed his books on his desk and spoke in an angry tone.
“It has come to my knowledge that a few of you young men have asked our student secretary out and then tried to get her to give you advance copies of my tests! She has been honest and never even tried to look at them herself. And let me tell you that asking her out for that reason is the height of rudeness. If it happens again, I will personally take care of the matter. It would be best if none of you to ask her out while you are my students.”
I knew that Bonnie was the department student secretary. I hadn’t had any such thoughts in mind, but now I knew I couldn’t ask her for fear she might think that was what I wanted. My heart sank. When the teacher finished his angry discourse, she turned to me.
“Was there something you wanted to ask?”
I felt so discouraged I couldn’t even look her in the eye as I shrugged and answered, “No.”
Each evening as my roommates talked about their fun plans for Saturday, I left the apartment so I wouldn’t have to listen.
As programming class ended on Tuesday, Bonnie asked, “Are you excited about the dance on Saturday?”
I just shrugged. She looked at me with surprise.
“Aren’t you going?”
I shook my head.
“Haven’t you been asked?”
Again I shook my head.
On Wednesday, Bonnie handed me a program. “Would you mind going through my code and checking my output?”
“I’d be happy to,” I said. “When do you need it back?”
“I hate to put any pressure on you, but I kind of need it by tomorrow,” she said.
“Okay,” I replied. “I’ll get it done.”
After class, I went to my apartment, but all of my roommates were talking about their fun plans for Saturday, so I went to the library to study so I wouldn’t have to listen. I did all of my homework, and then I pulled out Bonnie’s program. I traced through the logic. I quickly realized the output was spelling something. Still, it didn’t dawn on me that it was more than a normal program until I realized it had spelled my name. I quickly worked through the rest and found the output to be, “Daris, will you go with me to the preference dance on Saturday?”
I quickly put together a program in return that simply output, “Yes!”
I had a lot of fun being with Bonnie that night. And since she invited me first, I didn’t feel any reservation asking her out after that. And to this day, when I look at computer code, I will remember what was one of the most creative dance invites I ever have.