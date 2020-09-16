I was only twenty-five when I was hired to teach in the Math and Computer Science Department of a private, religious junior college. Our department has grown over the years, and we have since become a university, but there has always been a strong camaraderie and concern for each other’s welfare. I knew that if I ever had a child admitted to the hospital, or had any other kind of challenge, I could always expect phone calls and visits from the department members.
Dave, one of the more senior members of the department, always said, “We are family.” I didn’t realize how significant this was until a particular event that occurred a few years after my hire.
Gordon, who was in his early fifties when I was hired, was one of the members of our department who had been there the longest, despite his relatively young age. I had only been there three years when he approached me.
“Daris,” he said, “I would like you to take over heading the computer part of our department.”
Gordon was not only my mentor, but he was also a good friend. He was one of the most brilliant men I had ever known. He was an incredible teacher and an extremely skilled programmer. He loved his students. He loved learning the new technology. And, in short, he loved heading the computer science part of the department. That he should ask me to take over came as a big surprise.
“Is everything all right, Gordon?” I asked.
He nodded. “I have just felt a little tired and thought it was time to let someone younger take some of the load. I’ll continue to work with you and deal with the parts I want to.”
I agreed to the new workload and started taking on the challenges of maintaining our computer lab, hiring tutors, and reviewing options for all new equipment. But I never made any significant decisions without first passing them by him for his approval.
But as his energy continued to diminish, we all grew increasingly concerned, as did his wife. It took all of us to convince him to go to a doctor to see if anything was wrong. And indeed there was — he had liver cancer.
That is when I truly learned what good people I worked with. Gordon felt he could do chemotherapy and still teach. Besides, he needed to continue working to keep his insurance. But we were only a few weeks into the semester when Gordon no longer had the energy to even get out of bed. That is when the more senior members of our department called a meeting.
“What can we do to help Gordon?” Dave asked.
“Would the university allow us to teach his classes in his stead and let him have the pay and keep his insurance?” I asked.
The department chairman nodded. “As long as they are taught, it doesn’t make any difference who does the work.”
We immediately divided up his classes. I taught his computer classes, and others taught his math classes.
But it didn’t stop there. Members of our department continued to check on Gordon to see what he needed. As he grew weaker, we all asked what more we could do. Gordon’s sweet wife was very independent, but she did finally let us help. Gordon could not shave himself any longer, and with the challenges she faced, she had no time to mow the lawn or take care of the yard.
I took on the yard assignment. I asked for volunteers from the computer science students. Gordon was well-loved, and each week at the appointed hour, dozens of students showed up with rakes, shovels, and all sorts of gardening tools. We mowed, trimmed, and beautified his yard.
But what touched my heart even more was watching the older men of our department kindly and selflessly alternating days visiting Gordon to help him shave and take care of his physical needs.
At Gordon’s funeral, his wife rented a limousine and asked me to drive it for the members of our department to act as the pallbearers. As I drove, hardly able to see for the tears in my eyes, I looked in my rear view mirror at the wonderful people I worked with and remembered Dave’s words.
We are family.