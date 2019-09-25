Responsible city leaders that served Menan in the past successfully budgeted funds or received grants for road maintenance. Apparently, the current city leadership believes a tax levy is the solution now. Refusing to accept the defeated tax levy vote in May 2019, the city leaders immediately began talks of when to put the tax levy up for vote again. Meanwhile, concerned citizens found a $500,000 grant opportunity that could fund Menan’s road repairs. This grant information, including a person’s name and phone number, was given to city leadership. But the city has admittedly never attempted to make contact,and instead, appear to only be focused on increasing taxes. Even after the latest public hearing on the tax levy, which the majority of residents present at the hearing were against (same as before), the leaders voted in favor (3 yes, 1 no) of placing it on the November ballot. Voting “yes” to this tax levy won’t fix the problem. Until the leaders realign the budget, there will never be enough funds to improve, nor maintain, the roads. Far too much money is allocated to legal fees and equipment purchases. Public records show expenditures of $40,000 going towards excess legal fees over the past 3 years and $16,000 spent on just a lawn mower. Menan needs change: a city government that respects taxpayer money, values the opinions of its residents, and puts forth the effort to research/complete grant applications.
Rand Watson
Menan