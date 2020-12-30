Miskin looks to 2022 races
We, the people, are disenfranchised by mainstream media, Democrats and Republicans, our courts, governors and mayors, even the FBI. It started when Obama vowed to transform america and Michelle said, “This is the first time I have been proud to be an American.” In our haste to elect a black as President, we forgot that he wanted an america that was not Christian or ruled by the ‘outdated’ constitution. We are allowing it to happen by refusing to see the corruption of politicians in both parties.
Trump worked to make America great again and liberals fought him all 4 years. Now Biden continues Obama’s racist legacy and Biden/Harris have vowed to make america socialist and his cabinet choices show he wants it to be queer, black, Muslim, feminist and democratic. Democracy is one step away from anarchy. We are a republic, where the rights of the one are protected, not a democracy where mob (majority) rules. We saw how democracy works with Hillary, Biden, Obama, Mitt Romney, George Soros, Bill Gates etc. flaunting the rule of law and not prosecuted.
Prophecy sad the Constitution would hang by a thread and good would be called evil and evil good. We saw that with the riots when known felons were championed, police demonized and racism flamed anew fanned by the BLM movement.
Hopefully in 2022, enough voters will be fed up with 2 years of lost freedoms, government overreach, lockdowns and high taxation that they will vote out corrupt politicians in both Democrat and Republican parties, restore our Constitution and our God-given rights of Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness, freedom of Religion, Speech and Assembly (not riots).
Kaylen Miskin
Rigby