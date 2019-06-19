On Sundays I often try very hard to have "good thoughts" in my mind on my way to church. But it’s hard.
You see … I pass by a white horse that is so pitiful … thin and bony/shaggy even though by spring winter coats should have shed and be glistening in the sun. But not this poor horse.
And if I drive another route I have to pass by the bay horse. Same situation … sway back, ribby and hips protruding.
And the blow back I will receive is that … they are old. Well then, that is the cue for getting into gear and providing extra care for the animal, be it horse, dog or whatever. Seniors need special food (and dental care) and they still need hoof/nail care. And shelter … how can someone confine an animal in a situation in which they are expected to survive with bare minimum shelter requirements? Old animals have increased shelter needs.
I pass this dog (no way for an alternate route here) that is penned way on the back of the lot. Its dog house, even seen from the roadway, is rickety and not weatherproof. And why would anyone (unless they are being deliberately cruel) face the dog house into the prevailing winds. It needs to be facing east so the dog can at least take advantage of the morning sun. Bed it down with straw … not blankets/rugs that will get wet and stay frozen the entire winter.
And then there are those that provide no shade for their animals. You don’t know that a doghouse in the sun is hotter than the ambient temperature? How cruel is it to make an animal live this way?
My list of those that should not have animals grows longer each week.
Andi Elliott
Hamer