To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
There is a growing movement across Idaho and the United States to replace the Electoral College with the National Popular Vote NPV. Colorado became the 12th state to support this. Delawares Senate just voted to circumvent the Electoral College. Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen has introduced a constitutional amendment to abolish the Electoral College. Idaho has introduced HB-47 which would replace the electoral College with the National Popular Vote. The Electoral College has worked well for over 200 years. The Electoral College gives a voice to the smaller states that encourages presidential candidates to visit them and campaign there. The National Popular Vote would shift the power to the more populated states; making the larger more populated states important. Idaho currently has 4 Electoral College votes out of the 270 Electoral College Votes necessary. If the NPV passed Idaho would likely not be visited on the campaign trail. If the NPV passed in the United States the trend would continue in our country from a Republic to a Democracy.Benjamin Franklin said,'We have a republic if you can keep it." However today the word Democracy has all but replaced our Republic. The NPV would encourage voter fraud and many people would attempt to vote twice or vote in various states or bring in illegal aliens to vote in their favor. The NPV has endorsements from Common Cause {funded by George Soros} The New York Times and Fairvote. The NPV is another attack on the United States Constutition like the Convention of the States is that is seeking to rewrite the Constitution. We need to oppose The National Popular Vote at the state level and the national level. James Madison wrote in Federalist 10 Democracies have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violet in their deaths. Is the NPV constitutional? Article 1 Section 10 of the United States Constitution reads: No State shall without the consent of Congress enter into any agreement or compact with another state. We need to let our voices be heard to the Idaho legislators and our United States congress and senators in opposition to The National Popular Vote.
Todd Grant
Rigby