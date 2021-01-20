I am sitting here tonight on the eve of the January 6th Congressional confirmation vote of the 2020 Electoral College results with my copy of the Constitution in hand. And I quote “Art I, Sect. 4 “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State BY THE LEGISLATURE thereof;”. Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan have violated the supreme law of the land, our Constitution, whose officials (not the legislatures) changed the election regulations before, during, and after the voting. This is well documented.
I believe that I am correct when I say that our elected officials have taken an oath to uphold our Constitution. Any representative that does not vote against accepting the electoral ballots from these states tomorrow will be violating their oath of office and should be removed. I have contacted each of my reps multiple times these last few weeks. Not only has no one answered the phones but I have received no response from messages that I left. We are in the middle of a Constitutional crisis and our Idaho reps are AWOL.
Wait! An update! I have just had a response from one of my Senators...the traditional "I'm working hard to represent Idahoans" form letter. And I have learned that Congressman Russ Fulcher from CD#1 was preparing to contest the electoral college confirmation vote. How often I have wanted to offer to trade our Congressman Mike Simpson for Russ. Does Simpson frequent our local radio programs...NOPE! But Russ does...even though he is the CD#1 representative. He was on the radio just this morning. We need more "Russes" in Congress.
Andi Elliott
Hamer