To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
The new roundabout on the north side of Rigby by Wendy’s is nearing completion, thank heaven. It was frustrating having to deal with construction crews the past few months, but it was well worth the wait and inconvenience.
As Rigby and eastern Jefferson County grow, so does traffic where we were beginning to actually mimic Rexburg and Idaho Falls, our big brother neighbors to the north and to the south.
Traffic is flowing much more freely now at the intersection.
During the past decade, I remember well having to wait up to three minutes to make a left turn off of Stockham Boulevard on to Farnsworth Way. During afternoon rush hours, the wait was even longer, but now traffic flows are much smoother and quicker.
The only problem I’ve observed is that some motorists do not know how to properly use a roundabout. Of course, the rule of thumb is that motor vehicles in the roundabout have the right-of-way while others entering have to yield. This past week I had to jam on the brakes with near misses as two thoughtless drivers were not paying attention as they should have been doing so. As my dear old dad would say to me with his wise advice as I learned to drive many moons ago: “Bobby, never insist on your right-of-way; otherwise you’re sure to have an accident.” That is so true!
To 1J motorists’ credit, virtually all of our local drivers have learned how to properly negotiate the new roundabout. Sorry about having to write this, but Bingham, Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and other area eastern Idaho county drivers could use a good lesson in learning how to properly enter and exit roundabouts.
Regarding District 6 Transportation Department Highway Engineers, they deserve a good mark, especially when considering the challenge of designing the so-called “peanut-shaped” roundabout. In my grade book, they deserve a B+.
Bob Ziel
Rigby