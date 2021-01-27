No place for helicopter skiing in the Centennials
My husband and I are homeowners in Island Park, and we oppose development of helicopter skiing in the Centennial Mountains. Mt. Sawtelle is an Island Park landmark visible throughout the area, which we enjoy every day, especially for winter views of the snow-capped peak. The current proposal for heli skiing development in the Centennials would degrade our winter experience. Instead of the peace and quiet of the forest in winter, we dread a winter sky filled with multiple, noisy daily helicopter flights above us, and the beautiful solitude of winter forever ruined. Noise pollution from thundering helicopter flights overhead will degrade the quality of life of homeowners and disturb quiet recreationists for miles around.
However, more important than these considerations is the negative impact on wildlife. We treasure the abundant wildlife and natural beauty of the entire area. It is well documented that human activity, development and encroachment on wildlife habitat is a major threat to the iconic wildlife of Greater Yellowstone. Heli skiing will disturb denning grizzlies and wolverines in the Centennials, and impact mountain goats who are known to avoid helicopters. These animals need undisturbed winter range and denning locations, and such habitat is getting harder and harder to find.
As covered in the recent article in the Post Register, the Forest Service is currently in the early stages of considering an application from Rocky Mountain Heli for a temporary permit to operate during the 2021 season.
I see no evidence in the published scoping document for the heli sking permit that the potential wildlife impacts of heli skiing in the Centennials has been adequately studied or documented. I am very troubled that the credentials of this company are unknown. I cannot find information about this company online and I wonder who they are and how do we know the individuals involved have any experience or track record regarding safely conducting heli skiing activities.
The District Ranger is quoted in the article as acknowledging that heli skiing is controversial. In fact, France outlawed it in 1985 due to opposition on social and environmental grounds. It is also outlawed in Germany and highly restricted in Austria. Some have called heli skiing “reckless, noisy and a carbon-heavy polluter” (Mowbray, “A Brief and Controversial History of Heliskiing in Switzerland,” 2018)
Heli skiing is an expensive recreational experience for the few and the wealthy. Other places like Big Sky and Jackson already offer heli skiing. The permit applicant, Rocky Mountain Heli, has not demonstrated a need for heli skiing in the Centennials, and it would impact “quiet recreationists” like us who seek a winter wilderness experience there.
I strongly oppose development of helicopter skiing in the Centennial Mountains. If you agree, please contact District Ranger Liz Davy at edavy@fs.fed.us to let her know how you feel.
Jean Bjerke
Island Park