This summer, residents on the east coast experienced something we Idahoans face every year: wildfire smoke. While the smoke from the Canadian wildfires grabbed headlines, it paled in comparison to what Idahoans and other westerners experience each summer.

A new fire season is already underway, and the potential for this season does not hint at a restful summer for the wildland firefighters who contain the flames or the Idahoans who will live with the consequences. The late, wet spring helped native and invasive grasses grow tall in southern Idaho, which will fuel range fires. Meanwhile, the Panhandle entered the fire season already in a drought, leaving our forested land in North Idaho vulnerable to catastrophic fire.

