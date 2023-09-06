Idaho is fortunate to be home to some of our nation’s most unique landscapes and vast natural resources. I am dedicated to protecting our environment in a manner that ensures the vitality of our forests and rangelands, protects the rights of property owners and addresses the economic needs of our rural communities.

We have a responsibility to ensure that our local communities are consulted on decisions that impact the land on which they live and depend. Measures that empower state and local officials and private stakeholders to lead in the decision-making processes pertaining to our public lands help to avoid the drawn-out conflicts and costly litigation that we see all too often in communities throughout the West. I continue to work to enact land management policies that ensure the strength of our natural environment, maintain public access and maintain resilient, self-sustaining economies for our rural counties for years to come.

