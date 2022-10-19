Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.

Opinion: Ag in Idaho is facing challenges

Raymond

1. We need more skilled professionals. We’ve heard stories about business owners struggling to find enough people to do the work. It’s happening in agriculture and in support industries critical to ag. We need everything from large-animal vets to welders. While some positions require a college degree, other training can and should happen in high school.

Jerald Raymond is a candidate for the Idaho House in District 31 representing Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Lemhi counties. He owns and operates a livestock enterprise in Jefferson County.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.