Earlier this summer, headlines trumpeted the news about significant advances in artificial intelligence. ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, reached 100 million active users within two months of its launch late last year. In recent months, the service received over 1.5 billion monthly site visits. This explosive growth and interest in AI haven’t come without criticism. Concerns about protecting privacy, misusing intellectual property and AI going “rogue” suggest we’re far from an agreement on how AI should fit into our world.

During its 2023 session, the Texas legislature passed a bill that created an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council with the authority to “study and monitor” AI tech “developed, employed, or procured by Texas state agencies.” When Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2060, he noted the need to safeguard “privacy and basic civil liberties.” Idaho should consider adopting a similar approach during the upcoming 2024 session.

Rep. Britt Raybould represents District 34 (Madison County) in the Idaho House.

