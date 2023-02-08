In the dining room of the Wheeler household sits a 4-foot-by-8-foot custom-built table with a set of unique scars, chips and wobbles. The 10 chairs circling it aren’t filled nearly as often as I would like these days, but it has served our family well for years. We call it the “Brictor.” I’m proud to have made this gathering place for our family.

Our beloved Brictor reminds me of the value of community effort and the ongoing rewards from my high school shop class. I dared to take on this project mainly because I remembered my shop teacher instilling in me the courage to try things, learn from errors and try again. In addition, I had family and friends willing to gather around me in the garage and see the project through to the end.

Rep. Josh Wheeler represents District 35, including Teton, Bonneville, Bannock, Caribou and Bear Lake counties.

