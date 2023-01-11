Adoption provides opportunities to turn heartbreak into love and growth for Idaho children in need of a loving home and the families who are blessed with their additions. According to the Children’s Bureau, an office within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 353 children were adopted from foster care in Idaho in Fiscal Year (FY) 2020. Idaho children awaiting adoption, including those who have been abandoned and abused, have often overcome difficult experiences. Their resilience is admirable, along with the compassion and giving spirits of Idaho’s adoptive families.

This holiday season is a reminder of the Idaho families and families across our country who open their homes and hearts to children in need of loving parents. For more than 20 years, the Saturday before Thanksgiving has been recognized as National Adoption Day. I, along with fellow U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch, once again co-sponsored a resolution supporting National Adoption Day and National Adoption Month. On December 5, the Senate unanimously passed this resolution that promotes national awareness of adoption and the children awaiting families, celebrates children and families involved in adoption and encourages the people of the United States to secure safety, permanency and well-being for all children.

