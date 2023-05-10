During the last legislative session, we heard vigorous debate on the House floor about tax dollars used for the purpose of funding medical education in our state. Idaho desperately needs new doctors to replace our retiring physicians and help increase access to medical care, especially in our rural communities. Some legislators are pushing to limit funding of medical training programs, citing concerns that funds are being used to train physicians to perform abortion procedures.
This move would not be consistent with Idaho law.
Idaho law currently endorses the No Public Funds for Abortion Act. This act prohibits public funding “for training to provide or perform an abortion.” This language means that tax dollars can only go towards medical training that complies with the law. I turned to Dr. Laramie Wheeler, my wife and a local physician and former Idaho medical resident, for her insight and experience. A short Q&A between us helps explain how the current system is in compliance with Idaho law.
Josh: Were you expected or required to learn how to perform abortions in your training?
Dr. Wheeler: No. My family medicine residency program heavily emphasized women’s health and reproduction, but there was never a time when I was expected to perform an abortion.
Josh: So, is it possible to cut education for elective abortion procedures while leaving training for routine women’s health intact?
Dr. Wheeler: No, it’s not. I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding around this. In many cases, the procedures and medications to perform elective abortions are the very procedures and medications necessary for women’s health care, both routine and emergency. I’m sure that limiting funding for training could lead to a decrease in elective abortions, but it would also likely cause a catastrophic increase in female deaths, especially in young mothers who would be leaving behind husbands, kids and families.
Josh: Can you give examples?
Dr. Wheeler: Sure. One example is the dilation and curettage (“D&C”) procedure. It is used to terminate early pregnancies, but it also saves women from hemorrhaging to death after miscarriage, delivery or even an excessively heavy period. Another example is the use of misoprostol, a medication that can cause early pregnancy termination. It helps to both induce labor in a full-term pregnancy and reduce bleeding after delivery. It is very safe and effective, and there was a time when I used it frequently for those purposes. I needed to learn how to use this medication appropriately, regardless of its reason for use.
Josh: How does Idaho continue funding medical education while staying compliant with its anti-abortion laws?
Dr. Wheeler: Isn’t that what’s already happening? Medical schools and residencies are held to high standards of compliance and adherence to state laws. They don’t get to just go rogue and do whatever they want. I would invite legislators to spend some time with the administrators of these programs so they can see for themselves. I think we all want to see a decrease in abortion rates. I personally would love a world where women are educated and empowered enough to not be in that position in the first place. That’s a conversation for another day, but for now, I just don’t see how cutting funding for medical education will do anything other than hurt Idaho’s families in the long run.
Rep. Josh Wheeler serves District 35 (Teton, Bonneville, Caribou, Bannock, and Bear Lake counties) in the Idaho House of Representatives. Dr. Laramie Wheeler owns an integrative medical clinic in Idaho Falls.
