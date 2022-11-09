In 1980, 69.05% of Idaho’s voting-age population cast a ballot. But the next year, that number dropped to 49.74%. Forty years later, we hit 65.62% in 2020, but in 2018 we only mustered 48.11%. We see a similar pattern between 1980 and 2020 with Idahoans choosing to sit out off-year elections when the presidential race isn’t on the ballot. We’re asking you to buck that trend in 2022 and go to the polls on Nov. 8.
You’ve heard it before — every election matters. But when you have things to do, voting can easily drop down your list. Particularly if you think what’s on the ballot doesn’t matter this year. We’re here to tell you it matters very much. Beyond the statewide races, your local races will determine your local leadership. From county commissioners to community college trustees, the people who hold these jobs will do more to influence your day-to-day life than just about any other elected official. These leaders and the other local issues that appear on the ballot deserve your time and attention.
But what about the uncontested races? We understand that casting a vote in these races may seem unnecessary. Still, we believe it matters for a different reason. These individuals will serve our communities for the next two to four years. You deserve to know who will represent you and where to go if you have questions or concerns. Our elected leaders depend on engaged citizens to better represent our region.
In addition, to electing individuals, you’ll find other issues on your ballot that deserve your attention. Everyone will vote on a constitutional amendment. The amendment would allow the Legislature to call itself into a special session if passed. All ballots will also include an advisory question about the Legislature's recent decision to refund and cut taxes while increasing education funding. Depending on where you live, you may see requests for school bonds or levies. Making your voice heard on these issues matters for the health of our community.
We encourage you to visit VoteIdaho.gov to check your voter record and find your polling location. If you’re new to the area and have lived in your county for at least 30 days, Idaho supports same-day registration. If you’ve already voted, we encourage you to reach out to five friends and ask them to vote. Benjamin Franklin said we have a republic if we can keep it. Part of keeping our republic means showing up on Election Day and doing our part as citizens to reaffirm our support for the great American experiment.
Signed by Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Marco Erickson (District 33), Stephanie Mickelsen (District 32), Sen. Mark Harris and Josh Wheeler (District 35), Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Rod Furniss and Jerald Raymond (District 31), Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber and Britt Raybould (District 34) and Julie Van Orden (District 30).
