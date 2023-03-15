As Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, I am committed to a health care agenda that provides Idahoans with the affordability, quality, choice and control that they want, need and deserve. Access and affordability remain pressing challenges for far too many working families, especially in the face of rampant inflation and other economic pressures. Idahoans deserve an accountable, fiscally responsible government that advances meaningful solutions for patients at the pharmacy counter, the doctor’s office and the hospital. The reckless tax-and-spend policies of the past two years fall drastically short of that standard. Congress can and must do better.

Whether rising costs, workforce shortages or burdensome red tape, our health care programs have struggled to meet the needs of patients, job creators and frontline providers across Idaho, particularly in rural communities. Policies like the government price controls enacted under the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” risk exacerbating these and other challenges, triggering hundreds fewer new treatments and cures in the years to come, along with higher launch prices for life-saving medications.

