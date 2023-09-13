For too long, property taxes represented a bone of contention between local communities and their residents. During the last decade, the combination of a growing population and increasing home values produced a big jump in property taxes for many homeowners. It’s no surprise that most Idahoans believe that their property taxes are too high. If most Idahoans can agree on a problem, it’s our job to come together and agree on a solution. This last legislative session provided the much-requested property tax relief through House Bill 292.

Josh Wheeler

Josh

Tax policy comes with many moving parts that go beyond other issues like defending the Second Amendment or protecting life. It helps to start with the basics. Property tax comes from three sources: residential, commercial and agriculture. The mix of these property types varies between cities and counties. It means that in one county homeowners could end up paying most of the property taxes, while in another county the responsibility falls to farmers and ranchers. As the value of property in Idaho skyrocketed, the taxes levied and collected on that property also increased. For years, the Idaho Legislature wrestled with ways to resolve this issue because the responsibility for local spending and taxing rests with local officials, like mayors, city councils and county commissioners.

Rep. Josh Wheeler represents District 35 (Bear Lake, Bonneville, Caribou and Teton counties) in the Idaho House.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.