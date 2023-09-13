For too long, property taxes represented a bone of contention between local communities and their residents. During the last decade, the combination of a growing population and increasing home values produced a big jump in property taxes for many homeowners. It’s no surprise that most Idahoans believe that their property taxes are too high. If most Idahoans can agree on a problem, it’s our job to come together and agree on a solution. This last legislative session provided the much-requested property tax relief through House Bill 292.
Tax policy comes with many moving parts that go beyond other issues like defending the Second Amendment or protecting life. It helps to start with the basics. Property tax comes from three sources: residential, commercial and agriculture. The mix of these property types varies between cities and counties. It means that in one county homeowners could end up paying most of the property taxes, while in another county the responsibility falls to farmers and ranchers. As the value of property in Idaho skyrocketed, the taxes levied and collected on that property also increased. For years, the Idaho Legislature wrestled with ways to resolve this issue because the responsibility for local spending and taxing rests with local officials, like mayors, city councils and county commissioners.
HB 292 provided an answer. Through this legislation, state funds can help alleviate property taxes by addressing the issue in two ways. First, a portion of Idaho’s sales tax revenue will go towards a tax credit for homeowners. Second, the state will direct surplus dollars to local school districts to assist with the repayment of bonds and levies and provide a source of funding for projects that the school district would typically need a bond or levy to complete, such as maintenance or construction.
During the legislative process, legislators and other officials shared many ideas about how to approach this issue. HB 292 combined multiple perspectives about the best way to provide property tax relief. In the end, it required both the House and the Senate working together to get it done.
When your property tax bill arrives later this year, you can expect to see the results of this work. In the coming months, school districts will also learn how much they can reduce the cost to property owners for repaying bonds and levies. Tax credits will vary based on county and home value, but we have every reason to expect that you’ll see a decrease in your property taxes.
This tax relief comes as a result of Idaho pursuing fiscally responsible policies that produce budget surpluses. Because we spend less than we bring in, we can use those additional dollars to provide property tax relief throughout the state. As other states run up deficits and experience bloated budgets like Congress, Idaho continues to govern with fiscal conservatism. Our approach to passing balanced budgets, delivering tax relief and meeting our financial obligations makes Idaho a national leader and an example for other states to follow.
Rep. Josh Wheeler represents District 35 (Bear Lake, Bonneville, Caribou and Teton counties) in the Idaho House.
