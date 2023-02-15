Rep. Jon Weber

Rep. Jon Weber

Idaho offers students and families meaningful school choice. We’ve done so while upholding our constitutional commitment “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” We can continue to support and explore a wide range of options without undermining this obligation. But we can’t meet this goal if we pull money from our public schools under the deceptive claim that only then will we have “true” school choice.

For decades, Idaho students and families have had multiple education options. Today, they include alternative high schools, public charter schools and magnet schools. In addition, we don’t regulate or monitor parents who homeschool or rely on private schools. Contrary to folks who claim otherwise, school choice doesn’t depend on using your taxpayer dollars to pay for private schools.

Rep. Jon Weber and Rep. Britt Raybould represent District 34 (Madison County).

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.