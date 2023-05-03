On the evenings of February 12-17, 2023, a lone bugler dressed in historic uniform stood amid the World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., and played the reflective and heartrending Taps in honor of Idaho’s own Private Thomas Croft Neibaur of Sugar City, Idaho. This daily tribute honors Americans who served in World War I, and all of our servicemembers. After learning Private Neibaur was going to be honored and reviewing his prodigious record of service, I am reminded that we walk in the footprints of exceptional Americans who served our country with the upmost distinction and fortitude.

I received word of the tribute from Idahoans Frank Krone and Kasi Picard. Pvt. Neibaur is the namesake of a Memorial and Park in Sugar City, Idaho, and American Legion Post 26 in Mountain Home. He is among a notable group of 48 Medal of Honor recipients with significant Idaho attachments. The Idaho Military Museum maintains a list of Idahoans awarded the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest military award for valor in action.

