I have had the great opportunity this month to recognize 21 Idahoans with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. I created the award in 2002 to honor Idaho veterans and volunteers for their outstanding service to our country and its veterans.

Veterans organizations across Idaho nominate the awardees. The Spirit of Freedom Award is presented in two categories: veterans and volunteers who assist veterans. Often times, the award categories overlap, as Idaho veterans who have served our country return home and continue to give generously of their time and resources to helping fellow veterans, military families and many others. The 371 awardees to date represent the many deserving Idahoans who lift up others with their gifts of service and thoughtful care.

