Throughout most of the year, I work in one of the best offices available: Idaho’s great outdoors. As a rancher based near Soda Springs, I get to see Idaho’s natural resources firsthand. From the rich volcanic soil that produces our world-famous potatoes to the life-sustaining mines that provide critical nutrients, we’re blessed in Idaho. This blessing comes with a responsibility to protect our state and these valuable assets.

In addition, Mother Nature will continue to throw challenges our way in the coming months and years. When those moments arrive, we need strong partnerships throughout the state to safeguard our natural resources for the next generation. By coming together, we can ensure our state receives the best possible care.

Sen. Mark Harris represents District 35, including Teton, Bonneville, Bannock, Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He serves as caucus chairman for the Senate Republicans.

