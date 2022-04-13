Rep. Karey Hanks is a legislator for District 35A.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The 2022 legislative session was disappointing to many including myself. Very little real tax relief or meaningful citizen friendly legislation was accomplished. Hardworking Idahoans deserved better from this session. One positive note was a property tax “circuitbreaker” bill (H481) may help some senior citizens stay in their homes. The income tax rebate (H436) will mostly benefit higher-income earners which is unfortunate as it doesn’t seem equitable across all households, providing little benefit to lower-income households. We strengthened protections for personal firearms, ammunition, and gun components during a declared disaster emergency (S1262). A “Heartbeat” bill, modeled after a new Texas law amends the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act. This law will help save more preborn babies than current law but falls short of complete protection for the unborn.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
Several proposals would have helped Idaho families in this inflationary time. With a $1.9 BILLION surplus, the grocery tax repeal (H448) was a no-brainer, as was Fuel tax suspension (H492). These two important bills were called to the House floor several times but a majority of members opposed a vote. It baffles me how so many legislators make “cutting taxes” a big campaign issue but fail to take it seriously once elected. (Remember that when you vote in the May primary!) The Senate’s inability to override the governor’s veto on the Pause Act (S1381) was a shame, resulting in poor worker protection and more Idahoans being fired. It’s shocking that the Senate appears to dismiss the very real concerns related to child pornography when they would not address the library pornography exemption to protect our children (H666).
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be serving the people in my district by visiting and meeting with citizens to hear their concerns, engage and discuss solutions to issues, share information about Idaho government, and continue to pass out copies of the US Constitution. It is vital to encourage our citizens to get informed and involved. As a member of the newly organized Idaho Freedom Caucus, I will be assisting to prepare the Idaho Conservative Agenda for the 2023 legislative session.