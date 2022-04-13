Rep. Rod Furniss is a legislator for District 35B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Several bills I sponsored, and all were signed by the Governor.
H0443: Created a path forward for money to be spent on K-12 education workers to lower health insurance costs and provide a mechanism to allow those districts that can or want to enter the state employee health plan where costs are much lower due to economies of scale. The spend will be $105 million ongoing and $75.5 million one-time to enter the pool. Teachers have needed this break for a long time.
H0449: Was a brainchild of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association. and I was honored to be asked to carry this bill. It provides a shorter retirement for dispatchers. They are truly our first-line responders. Thank you, Sheriffs, and Dispatchers, for all you do.
H0603: The Idaho Hospital Association presented a problem that district hospitals have been struggling with for years that would allow them tools those other hospitals have to function fiscally. Leasing equipment and ground was prohibited. This was particularly affecting Lost River Medical Center in Arco. There were other rural hospitals that were helped as well.
H0611: The Idaho Department of Insurance through this legislation was able to request a waiver from the federal government and demonstrate savings for individual policies. The net result of the waiver, if is granted, will be a 7-8% saving to individual policy holders ongoing for at least the next 5 years. The projections are over $25 million a year. This is a huge win for Idaho.
HJM04: The memorial is making Congress aware of a serious problem Butte County has in receiving federal grants due to a statistical designation error in calculating residential incomes. Since through redistricting I am no longer representing Butte County this problem needed to be brought forward and remembered.
H0610: The Department of Finance through legislation was able to reduce regulations on collection agencies by lowering the time a supervisor must be on a job, requiring electric licensing, and by allowing attorneys to collect reasonable fees as in the contract, and extending the time to renew or reinstate a license.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
The librarian budget should not have been voted down and should have been passed in its original form.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on gaps in the School District Health Insurance Legislation to help all districts retain and recruit quality individuals to perpetuate the learning of Idaho children.